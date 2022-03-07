Former Pakistani President Rafiq Tarar dies at 92

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A former Pakistani president and judge has died. Rafiq Tarar died in the eastern city of Lahore at 92. His grandson announced the death on Twitter, drawing condolences from the country’s political and military leadership. Tarar was elected the president after the party of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif backed him in the vote in 1997. Tarar was a close friend of Sharif, who won the parliamentary elections in 1997. Sharif was ousted from power by a former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in 1999. Musharraf later forced Tarar to quit to become the president.