Former Kansas attorney general to represent teen in shooting

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH

The Associated Press

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A judge named the former Kansas attorney general Tuesday to represent an 18-year-old high school football player who is charged in a shooting that wounded an administrator and school resource officer at a suburban Kansas City high school school. Jaylon Desean Elmore was charged Saturday with attempted capital murder in Friday’s shooting at Olathe East High School. The charge carries a sentence of life in prison, with no possibility of parole for 25 years. Johnson County Judge Dan Vokins said during a Zoom hearing that his attorney will be Paul Morrison, also the former district attorney for the county. Elmore, who was wounded when the school resource officer returned fire, was unable to attend the hearing because he remains hospitalized.