Florida GOP nears final passage on ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida bill to limit discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools is nearing final passage in the statehouse. The proposal, dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, is expected to pass the GOP-controlled legislature this week. Republicans have argued that it would not stop teachers from engaging in spontaneous discussions but is meant to prevent districts from integrating lessons on sexual orientation or gender identity into the curriculum. Democrats have said it marginalizes LGBTQ people. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, last week called the bill “justifiable.”