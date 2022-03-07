Dolly Parton, James Patterson — in words and music

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

LA VERGNE, Tennessee (AP) — You have surely heard of Dolly Parton, the world famous singer. And you may well have read a novel by James Patterson, one of the world’s most popular writers. He is no singer, and she has never written a novel, but together they completed a project with words and music. “Run, Rose, Run” is the story of a young country performer, and arrives with an album of the same name, featuring new Parton songs. Parton says Patterson gave her ideas for the songs, while she gave him ideas that expanded on the characters and became part of the book.