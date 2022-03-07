China says Russia its chief ‘strategic partner’, despite war

BEIJING (AP) — China has said Russia is its “most important strategic partner,” amid Beijing’s continued refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine. Wang Yi told reporters Monday that ties with Moscow constituted “one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world.” He added that the two countries will maintain their “strategic focus and promote the development of a comprehensive China-Russia partnership in the new era.” Beijing has denounced trade and financial sanctions on Moscow and says Washington is to blame for the conflict in Ukraine.