After a year away, Oscar nominees celebrate together

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscar race may be heating up, but you wouldn’t know it to peek in on the nominees luncheon Monday in Los Angeles. Attendees packed into a ballroom at the Fairmont Century City for the annual luncheon, where nominees get to mingle and celebrate. It was a long awaited homecoming for many after a year away due to the pandemic. Will Smith and Denzel Washington, both best actor nominees this year, smiled and grabbed each other’s hands. Kristen Stewart arrived with her fiance Dylan Meyer, circling the room in her Chanel outfit, while Netflix exec Ted Sarandos shook hands with Questlove, whose documentary “Summer of Soul” is nominated. The Oscars will be presented March 27,