2 Malian soldiers, 2 UN peacekeepers die in latest attacks

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Authorities in Mali say two soldiers and two U.N. peacekeepers have died in a pair of attacks in the West African nation. A U.N. convoy was headed to the northern town of Timbuktu when it hit a roadside bomb north of Mopti. The nationalities of the victims were not immediately released. Mali’s military also said an attack in Gao region in the north early Monday killed two of its soldiers and wounded two others. The new violence comes just days after at least 27 soldiers were killed in an attack on a military camp in Mondoro in central Mali, the deadliest of its kind so far this year.