Zelenskyy launches daily calls to action with Global Citizen

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has an unusual new partner in his campaign to defend his country — Global Citizen, the international nonprofit fighting extreme poverty. Zelenskyy and Global Citizen on Sunday released the first of what they hope will be daily calls to action for the nonprofit’s millions of members, as well as its governmental, corporate and philanthropic partners. The video messages will feature Zelenskyy speaking about Ukraine’s battle against Russia paired with steps supporters can take to help, provided by Global Citizen. The Ukrainian president’s first message sought the world’s help in defending his country against what he said were “terrorist” acts from Russia.