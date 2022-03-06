Woman, fetus die after migrants abandoned in truck in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a pregnant woman and her unborn child died after dozens of migrants were abandoned in an overheated freight truck in northern Mexico. Fourteen migrants were hospitalized, most for severe dehydration. Mexican immigration officials said Sunday that 64 migrants were found in the freight container, where temperatures reached over 100 degrees (40 Celsius). The migrants were from Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Cuba. There more have been more migrants jammed in the vehicle, but authorities say some may have fled. The National Immigration Institute says the truck was found Saturday in the northern border state of Coahuila.