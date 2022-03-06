UN envoy Angelina Jolie in Yemen ahead of fundraising summit

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. says Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has visited war-wrecked Yemen to show solidarity with displaced families in hopes of mobilizing support for an incoming fundraising conference. Jolie is special envoy for the U.N. on refugee issues. She has landed Sunday in the southern coastal city of Aden to meet with families and refugees there. Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital, Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition, backed at the time by the United States, entered the war in 2015. The war has killed more than 150,000 people, including over 14.500 civilians and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.