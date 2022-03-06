They’re off: Mushers begin trek to Nome; Seavey seeks record

WILLOW, Alaska (AP) — And they’re off to Nome. The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race had its competitive start Sunday north of Anchorage. There are 49 mushers trying to be first to the finish line in the Bering Sea coastal community of Nome. To get there, they and their dog teams have to go over two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and the treacherous Bering Sea ice.. Dallas Seavey is the defending champion, and he’s trying to make history in this race. Seavey is tied with Rick Swenson for the most Iditarod victories every, at five apiece and could break that tie with a win. Swenson hasn’t raced the Iditarod in a decade and last won the race in 1991.