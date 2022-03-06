New Zealand will rush through new law to sanction Russia

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government plans to rush through a new law this week that will enable it to impose economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said the new legislation would allow New Zealand to target people, companies and assets connected to those in Russia associated with the invasion of Unlike. New Zealand’s existing laws don’t allow it to impose meaningful sanctions unless they’re part of a broader United Nations effort. Because Russia has U.N. Security Council veto power, that has left New Zealand hamstrung. New Zealand has also banned more than 100 people from traveling to the country, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.