More than 100 Rohingya land on beach in Indonesia’s Aceh

By YAYAN ZAMZAMI

Associated Press

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Officials say more than 100 hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh after weeks at sea. Badruddin Yunus, the leader of the local tribal fishing community, said the group arrived Sunday at Jangka beach near Alue Buya Pasi, a fishing village in Bireuen district. The villagers who saw the 114 Rohingya ethnic on a rickety wooden boat helped them to land and then reported their arrival to authorities. The 58 men, 21 women and 35 children were given shelter and received help from villagers, police and military, while local authorities including the coronavirus task force were helping to process them.