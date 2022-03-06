Kentucky attorney general probing challenged indictments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Attorney General’s office is investigating at least 20 indictments in the 14th Circuit to determine if they should be dismissed because prosecutors allowed too many grand jurors to vote. Kentucky law requires only nine votes to indict, so impaneling more than 12 grand jurors could increase the odds of obtaining an indictment. The Courier Journal reports the Attorney General’s office sent a letter last week to Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse Johnson, informing her of the investigation. The circuit judge who requested the investigation says he expects many more indictements to be challenged in the coming weeks.