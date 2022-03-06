Iran seeks ‘creative ways’ to nuke deal after Russian demand

By AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A top Iranian official says his country is seeking “creative ways” to restore its nuclear deal with world powers after Russia’s foreign minister linked sanctions on Moscow over its war on Ukraine to the ongoing negotiations. The tweet Monday by Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s powerful Supreme National Security Council, offers the first high-level acknowledgment of the demands of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In recent days, negotiators on all sides in Vienna had signaled that a potential deal was close. Lavrov’s comments threw into questions the months of negotiations held so far at restoring the 2015 deal.