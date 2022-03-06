April trial set for biracial man in fatal highway shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A judge has set an April trial date for a biracial man charged with murder in the 2020 shooting of a teenage girl on a Georgia highway. Attorneys for Marc Wilson say he fired his gun in self-defense as a pickup truck tried to run Wilson’s car off the road while people inside yelled racial slurs. The Statesboro Herald reports a judge in Bulloch County on Friday denied a motion by Wilson’s lawyers to drop the charges based on his self-defense argument. Judge Ronnie Thompson scheduled jury selection for Wilson’s trial to begin April 18. The judge also allowed Wilson to be released on bond after he spent 20 months in jail following the June 2020 shooting of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson.