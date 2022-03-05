Zelenskyy’s ‘desperate’ plea to Congress: Send more planes

By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fighting for his country’s survival, Ukraine’s president has made a “desperate” plea to American lawmakers for the United States to help get more warplanes to his military and cut off Russian oil imports as Kyiv tries to stave off the Russian invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with some 300 members of Congress and their staffs in an hourlong private video call on Saturday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said afterward that Zelenskyy wants the U.S. to facilitate the transfer of planes from Eastern European allies so Ukraine’s military can protect its skies from Russian attack.