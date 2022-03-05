Watching Ukraine, Bosnians relive the trauma of their war

By SABINA NIKSIC

Associated Press

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Survivors of the 1992-95 siege of Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia, cannot look away from what they say is a very similar tragedy now unfolding in Ukraine. Bosnian Serbs laid siege to Sarajevo in the early 1990s, during the break-up of Yugoslavia. Some 350,000 people were trapped in the city, subjected to daily shelling and sniper attacks and cut off from regular access to electricity, food, water, medicine, and the outside world. Sarajevo emerged from the war having paid a steep price in human lives, and living in the aftermath of a brutal conflict has proven to be difficult.