Ukrainian-American adoption advocate dies in invasion

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who split his time between the St. Louis area and Ukraine to help arrange adoptions of children with medical needs has died in the war-torn country. Serge Zevlever’s daughters told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Zevlever was killed when he volunteered to check on a commotion outside a Kyiv bomb shelter on Feb. 26. That was just two days after Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine. A U.S. State Department spokesman confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in the conflict that day, without naming Zevlever, and offered condolences to his family.