Official: 6 dead, 4 hurt as tornado moves through Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Six people were killed when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines. Emergency management officials in Madison County said six people died and four were injured when the tornado touch down Saturday in the area southwest of Des Moines. Among those killed were children and adults. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said 25 to 30 homes were badly damaged by the tornado. Thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes moved through much of Iowa for hours with storms also causing damage in the Des Moines suburb of Norwalk, areas just east of Des Moines and other areas of eastern Iowa.