North Korea confirms new tests on spy satellite

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has performed data transmission and other key tests needed to develop a spy satellite, in the second such tests in about a week. Experts say the moves indicate the country intends to conduct a prohibited long-range rocket launch soon. North Korea’s state media said Sunday said it had tested the reliability of the data transmission and reception system of a reconnaissance satellite that is under development. It didn’t directly mention any missile or rocket launches to conduct such a test, but it apparently referred to the North’s ninth round of missile launches this year, which its neighbors spotted on Saturday.