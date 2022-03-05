Missouri performer gets probation in foster kid charity scam

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A performer in the Missouri tourist town of Branson who convinced his audiences to donate thousands of dollars to a fake charity for foster children has been sentenced to five years of probation. The Springfield News-Leader reports that James Patrick Garrett also was ordered to pay $82,000 in restitution when he was sentenced Friday for wire fraud. The 65-year-old, who is best known for his John Denver tribute, entered a guilty plea last year. The sentencing originally was scheduled for January but was delayed so arrangements could be made to donate $52,000 of the restitution to a real charity benefiting foster children.