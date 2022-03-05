Missing Florida woman: Body found in backyard septic tank

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The body of a Florida woman was found by deputies in a septic tank buried in her backyard, and her handyman has been charged with murder. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a Facebook post that investigators in Jensen Beach, Florida, found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Coles submerged in the septic tank. The body was found four feet underground after several hours of excavating her back yard late Friday. Shortly after finding the body, deputies arrested her handyman, Keoki Hilo Demich. He’s been charged with second-degree murder. Cole had been missing for more than a week.