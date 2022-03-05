Israeli police shoot dead attacker after Jerusalem stabbing

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say officers shot and killed a Palestinian attacker after he stabbed an officer in Jerusalem’s Old City. In a statement, police said the attacker approached officers early Sunday in the Old City and stabbed one of them, injuring him lightly. The officers opened fire and shot and killed the man. Police identified the attacker as a 19-year-old resident of east Jerusalem. Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years. Palestinians and rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force in trying to subdue the attackers.