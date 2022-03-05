Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Alabama as the nations marks a defining moment in the fight for the right to vote. Harris will speak in Selma, Alabama on Sunday to mark the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” That is the day in 1965 when white police attacked Black voting rights marchers attempting to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The images of the violence shocked a nation and helped galvanize support for passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Her visit comes as Democrats have unsuccessfully tried to update the landmark voting rights law.