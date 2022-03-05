2 foreign divers killed by dive boat off Mexico’s Cancun

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two foreign divers have been killed off Mexico’s resort of Cancun by another dive boat that moved over them. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo confirmed the accident and said Saturday they were still trying to gain access to the divers’ travel documents to verify if they were American or Canadian. Prosecutors confirmed the ages of the victims as 60 and 65. They said the two had deployed a buoy and were ascending after a dive to a popular wreck site just off Cancun when a boat from another local dive company ignored warnings and moved over them.