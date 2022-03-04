US added 678,000 jobs in February in sign of economic health

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added 678,000 jobs in February, another solid gain that underscored the economy’s robust health as the omicron wave fades and more Americans venture out to spend at restaurants, shops and hotels despite surging inflation. The Labor Department’s report Friday also showed that the unemployment rate dropped from 4% to 3.8%, extending a sharp drop in joblessness as the economy has rebounded from the pandemic recession.