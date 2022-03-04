Tentative contract would give Minneapolis officers raise

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police officers would get pay raises and payments totaling $7,000 under a tentative contract agreement that also includes some provisions related to discipline. Calls to change the contract to give city leaders more authority to fire problem police officers grew after the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. The tentative agreement still needs City Council approval, and Mayor Jacob Frey is recommending that it be approved. Frey has said recently that officers “need to be paid more and fired more.”