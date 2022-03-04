Tanzanian opposition leader Mbowe freed, terror case dropped

Associated Press

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzanian opposition leader Freeman Mbowe has been freed after spending more than 200 days in prison for terror-related charges, sparking jubilation from supporters who had called his treatment politically motivated. Tanzania’s director of public prosecution in a court document said the office was no longer interested in prosecuting the case against Mbowe and his three co-accused. Religious leaders and other opposition figures, including the exiled Tundu Lissu, had asked President Samia Suluhu Hassan to drop criminal charges they described as baseless.