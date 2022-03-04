Russia’s isolation over Ukraine war grows at UN rights body

GENEVA (AP) — The 47-member nation U.N. Human Rights Council has overwhelmingly approved a resolution aiming to set up a three-person panel of experts to monitor human rights in Ukraine. Some 32 countries on Friday voted for the resolution, 13 abstained and only Russia and Eritrea voted against. Russia’s increasing isolation at the U.N.’s top human rights body also demonstrates growing international unity against the invasion of Ukraine. Western states and others who oppose the invasion proposed the resolution.