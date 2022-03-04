Reports: Russia to observe ceasefire in 2 areas of Ukraine

By ANDREW DRAKE, FRANCESCA EBEL, YURAS KARMANAU and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian state media say the Russian military will observe a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine starting Saturday to allow civilians to evacuate, but there is no immediate confirmation from Ukraine. It would be the first breakthrough in allowing civilians to escape the war. The Russian Defense Ministry statement says it has agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha. It was not immediately clear how long the routes would remain open.