Priest slain in Honduras may be 1st in nearly half a century

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Relatives, parishioners and fellow priests are mourning the Rev. José Enrique Vásquez, who was abducted, shot dead and dumped on a bridge in northern Honduras. A church spokesman says it was apparently the first such slaying in almost half a century. At a Mass Friday at the cathedral in San Pedro Sula, Bishop Ángel Garachana said Vásquez “has been the victim of the violence that does not cease in our country, a violence so serious as to lead to the killing of thousands of people.”