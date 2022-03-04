North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbors’ militaries, apparently extending its streak of weapons tests this year amid a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a single launch of a presumed ballistic missile from an area near Pyongyang toward the country’s eastern waters, but it didn’t immediate say how far the weapon flew. Japan’s military also assessed the weapon as possibly ballistic. It was North Korea’s ninth round of weapons launches in 2022 as it continues to use a pause in diplomacy to expand its military capabilities while attempting to pressure the Biden administration for concessions.