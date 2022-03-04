Macron to run again: key moments in his 5-year term

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has formally announced that he will seek a second term in April’s presidential election. Elected in May 2017, with little political experience, the centrist politician quickly took on his new role of president when meeting with other world leaders, and had several major crises to fact, at home and in the world. They included defining his relationship with then-U.S. President Donald Trump, the “yellow vest” protesters at home, encounters with Russian President Vladimir Putin and tackling the global pandemic.