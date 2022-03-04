Journalist killed in central Mexico, the 7th this year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist has been in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas, the seventh killed in the country so far this year. Gov. David Monreal confirmed the killing of Juan Carlos Muñiz, who covered crime for the online news site Testigo Minero in Fresnillo. Alfredo Valadez, also a journalist, said Muñiz also drove a taxi in the city to make ends meet. The Zacatecas state prosecutor’s office said via Twitter it had opened an investigation and would follow protocols for cases that could be crimes against freedom of expression.