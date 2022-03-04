‘I love Berlin’: Jewish refugee kids reach safety in Germany

KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — More than 100 Jewish refugee children who were evacuated from a foster care home in war-torn Ukraine and made their way across Europe by bus have arrived in Berlin. The 105 children — the youngest only 5 weeks old — arrived Friday after leaving the home in the port city of Odesa 52 hours earlier. The home was no longer safe after the war broke out last week, so the Jewish Chabad community there appealed to a Berlin Chabad rabbi, who organized their escape. The children received financial assistance from Jewish aid groups, and diplomatic support from Israel, Germany and other European states, which joined forces to facilitate their 1,000-mile overland trek to the German capital.