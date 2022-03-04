High court reverses decision allowing Muslims’ FBI bias suit

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided unanimously with the Biden administration and reversed a lower court decision that had allowed a lawsuit by Muslim men claiming religious bias by the FBI to go forward. But the justices’ decision Friday did not end the case. The government had claimed allowing the lawsuit to go forward could reveal national security secrets. The high court, however, didn’t decide whether that was the case or whether the case should have been dismissed. Instead, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that a federal appeals court had made an error when looking at the case. As a result, the court reversed the lower court’s decision and sent it back for further review.