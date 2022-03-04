Greece says it’s stopped boats carrying over 120 migrants

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says it has prevented five boats carrying more than 120 people from illegally entering Greek waters from Turkey in the eastern Aegean Sea. A coast guard statement said patrol boats from the European Union’s Frontex border agency helped in Friday’s operation, and none of the migrant boats were allowed to reach Greek waters. It said Turkish coast guard boats eventually arrived at the scene, off the island of Kos, and picked up the migrants. Greece’s eastern Aegean islands are a major destination for people fleeing conflict or poverty in the Middle East, Africa or Asia who are seeking a better life in the EU.