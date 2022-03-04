Court in Thailand rules sticker on portrait defamed king

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Thailand has sentenced a political activist to two years in prison for violating a law on defaming the monarchy by affixing a sticker on a portrait of the country’s king. A legal aid group says the conviction for lese majeste appears to be the first since the government in November 2020 revived prosecutions under the law. It says that since then at least 173 people had been charged with violating it. Narin Kulpongsathron was accused of putting a sticker on a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn on the anniversary of a 2006 military coup that ousted an elected government. The sticker parodied the logo of a popular yogurt drink.