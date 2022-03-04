Commissioner announces run for Deutch’s congressional seat

MIAMI (AP) — Democratic Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz has announced that he will run for the South Florida congressional seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch. Moskowitz is the first candidate to announce his intentions for Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. Moskowitz previously served in the Florida House, where he led the effort to pass a bipartisan gun safety bill following the fatal shooting of 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Deutch announced Monday that he will not seek reelection in the fall after accepting an offer to serve as a CEO for a New York City-based nonprofit.