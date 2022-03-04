Breonna Taylor’s family, protesters upset over acquittal

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The acquittal of an ex-Louisville officer tied to the botched drug raid that ended with Breonna Taylor’s death is stirring the frustrations of her family and protesters. The former officer, Brett Hankison, was not charged in her death and did not fire the shots that killed her. Instead, he was charged with endangering neighbors when he fired into Taylor’s apartment. Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, sat in on the trial for several days. She left the courtroom quickly Thursday after a jury cleared Hankison of wanton endangerment charges. Palmer said later on social media that though the trial was not about her daughter’s death, the former narcotics detective should have been convicted.