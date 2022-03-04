2 Chicago officers wounded in shooting, suspect caught

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say two Chicago police officers have been wounded in a shooting on the city’s west side and the suspected gunman was captured nearby. Police say the officers were shot early Friday in the department’s 11th District and were taken to a hospital. Their injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters that the officers “were ambushed” by the gunman, who fled following the shooting but was quickly caught by other officers nearby. Brown say one officer was shot in the leg and the other had a graze wound to the head, and both were recovering. Brown says officers didn’t fire any shots. The shooting is under investigation.