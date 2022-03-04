7 people shot, 1 fatally, at Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say one person was killed and six others were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex. Police Lt. Jason Johansson said Friday that the events leading up to the shooting started with a neighbor dispute around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Two of those who were wounded suffered injuries described as critical. Police investigators at the crime scene near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus were trying to determine more about the circumstances of the incident. Police did not disclose additional information. The shooting came less than a week after a shooting at a Las Vegas hookah bar killed one person and wounded 13.