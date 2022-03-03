Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:50 PM

War in Ukraine complicates path home for American detainees

KION

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The already-challenging path to bringing home Americans jailed in Russia and Ukraine is likely even more complicated now with a war overwhelming the region and increasingly hostile relations between the United States and the Kremlin. Marine veteran Trevor Reed and corporate security executive Paul Whelan are each serving long prison sentences in Russia. Their families have long held out hope for some sort of deal, including a possible prisoner exchange, that could get their loved ones home. Now, though, that seems a much harder ask.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content