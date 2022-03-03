Ukrainian diaspora helps civilians back home escape the war

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — As Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its second week, more than 1.5 million Ukrainian immigrants living in other European countries, are watching on in agony, horror and fear as their relatives and friends back home seek shelter in bunkers or desperately try to flee the country. Many Ukrainians in Germany, Poland or Italy, which have the biggest communities in Europe, have teamed up to bring food, blankets, and medical supplies to the Ukrainian borders, hoping it will eventually reach those in need. Some have returned to Ukraine and taken up arms to fight the Russian invasion, while many others are trying to get as many refugees out of the country as possible.