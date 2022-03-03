Takeaways as Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump ‘criminal conspiracy’

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol has previewed some of its findings in a federal court filing. Lawmakers on the committee said for the first time that they have enough evidence to suggest former President Donald Trump committed crimes. The committee’s claims don’t mean that Trump will be charged, or even that the Justice Department will investigate or prosecute. But they are an early window into some of the panel’s eventual conclusions, which are expected to be revealed in coming months through hearings and reports. The panel’s filing on Wednesday said Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” and other crimes.