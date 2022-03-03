Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

By JIM HEINTZ, YURAS KARMANAU and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant, sparking a fire. The blaze was reported early Friday as the Russians pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in bid to cut off the country from the sea. The assault targeted the eastern city of Enerhodar and its Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Meanwhile, another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors in Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid. Nuclear plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the facility and had set fire to one of its six reactors.