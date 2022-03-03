Police: Pilot removed from cockpit before takeoff was drunk

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a pilot who appeared to be drunk was removed from the cockpit of a JetBlue flight as it was about to take off from Buffalo, New York. Transit police say tests showed the pilot had a blood alcohol level of 0.17. Federal rules set a 0.04 limit for flying. The flight was temporarily delayed Wednesday morning. The police report indicates that prior to boarding, the pilot seemed “off” to Transportation Security Administration agents. They called Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority police. JetBlue says in a statement that he has been “removed from his duties.”