Philippines: 7 militants killed, bombs seized in recent raid

MARAWI, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops have killed at least seven Muslim insurgents aligned with the Islamic State group in a recent offensive in a southern province and recovered 45 heavy firearms and several bombs and land mines. Military officials say about 60 Muslim militants were in the mountain camp that was attacked by fighter jets and army forces on Tuesday in Lanao del Sur province. They say it isn’t immediately clear whether their leader, Abu Zacariah, was among those killed. One soldier died and five others were wounded in the fighting. Members of the militant group were involved in the five-month siege in 2017 of Marawi, a southern Islamic city.