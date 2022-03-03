Pelosi: GOP Reps. Boebert, Greene ‘should just shut up’

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had stern words for two of the most right-wing members of her chamber after their outbursts during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union. The Democratic leader told reporters Thursday that GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert “should just shut up” after the comments they made during Tuesday’s address. The first incident took place as Biden was talking about immigration on the southern border. Greene stood up and began chanting, ‘Build the wall!,’ referring to former President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico. The second outburst was by Boebert, who blamed Biden for the deaths of 13 service members killed during the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan.